HomeAsiaNews

Apple CEO sued for slowing iPhones

19 JAN 2018

A South Korean consumer group, joining a chorus of complaints and lawsuits targeted at Apple, filed a criminal action against the vendor’s CEO over impaired performance in older iPhone models, Reuters reported.

In its complaint against Apple chief Tim Cook, Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty accused the company of destruction of property and fraud. Park Soon-jang, an official at the advocacy group told Reuters: “For the sake of its loyal fans, Apple has to take responsibility over the slowing iPhones.”

The group also represents about 120 plaintiffs in a civil damage suit filed against Apple earlier this month.

US-based Apple is facing a growing outcry from consumers and advocacy groups after admitting to implementing a power management feature which slows processor speeds in older iPhones to extend battery life. Earlier this month it apologised for the action, slashing the price of replacement batteries and promising software updates to give users more information and visibility about battery health in their iPhones.

The consumer backlash continues to spread. Earlier this week the Shanghai Consumer Council called for the vendor to explain what caused the slowdown and the remedies available.

In the US, Senator John Thune, chairman of the US Senate Commerce Committee, is seeking answers from Cook on how the company decided to implement the power management feature, and in France Apple faces a probe by consumer protection agency HOP (Stop Programmed Obsolescence).

First store
The latest complaint in South Korea comes as Apple announced plans to open it first retail outlet in the country. The store, which will open in an upscale shopping area in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, next week, will offer discounted battery replacements for customers using iPhone 6 and later models.

Industry analysts estimate Apple holds about a 20 per cent share of the smartphone market in South Korea, with local giants Samsung and LG accounting for the vast majority of sales.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

