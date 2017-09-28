English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Apple backs Bain Capital group in Toshiba chip bid

28 SEP 2017

Apple agreed to the terms set by Bain Capital in its JPY2 trillion ($18 billion) bid to take control of Toshiba’s memory chip business, making way for a final agreement in an auction which carried on for eight months, Bloomberg reported.

The private equity company is leading a consortium of investors, which also includes South Korea-based SK Hynix and US-based Dell, to bid for the memory arm of troubled Toshiba.

Apple, one of the world’s largest buyers of NAND flash storage, is backing the group to keep the market competitive so it can secure the best deals on price and supplies. Bloomberg reported earlier in the week rival private equity bidder KKR tried to convice Apple to join its consortium with Western Digital.

The Bain Capital consortium reportedly will hold 49.9 per cent of the voting rights in the unit, while Toshiba will retain a 40.2 per cent interest.

Not final
Last week Toshiba agreed to sell the unit to the Bain Capital consortium, but US-based Western Digital said it would block the sale and filed a request for arbitration.

The consortium was named in June as the preferred bidder.

Toshiba’s board was expected to name a winner months ago, but the sale was delayed by legal action taken by Western Digital which partners the Japanese company in chip production. Western Digital filed a request for international arbitration and demanded veto rights on any sale.

Struggling Toshiba, the world’s second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips, is selling 100 per cent of its memory business as it deals with a more than $1 billion write-down from its nuclear power business in the US.

Samsung controls about 40 per cent of the global flash memory market.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

TRAI chairman slams Apple stance over anti-spam app

Samsung to expand memory chip output in China

Apple attempts to stem illegal Hong Kong iPhone sales
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association