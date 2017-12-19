English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Apple appoints new India head

19 DEC 2017

Apple named Michel Coulomb, previously the company’s MD for South Asia, as the new head of its operations in India, effective immediately.

Coulomb, a 14-year Apple veteran, replaces Sanjay Kaul who resigned as the iPhone maker faces weak sales in the country and continued regulatory hurtles.

Apple reported its slowest growth in India in five years in its fiscal year ending 31 March and the outlook for the current financial year isn’t any brighter, The Economic Times reported.

Earlier this week the US-based vendor raised prices of most iPhone models sold in India by as much as 5 per cent after the government pushed through an import duty hike on smartphones from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

Apple had been holding discussions with the Indian government about deferring a planned increase to import taxes on mobile phone components so it could expand local production of iPhones in the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The company started assembling the iPhone SE in May with output reportedly between 25,000 and 50,000 units a month.

Analysts said Apple will be hit hard by the duty hike since it imports about 88 per cent of iPhones sold in India.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple reacts to India smartphone duty increase

Apple CEO reveals vision for future internet, AI worlds

TRAI suggests raising spectrum holding limits
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association