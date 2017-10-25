Apple acquires NZ wireless charging company

Apple purchased New Zealand-based wireless charging company PowerbyProxi for an undisclosed sum, Stuff reported.

In a statement, Apple SVP of hardware engineering Dan Riccio said PowerbyProxi’s team would be “a great addition as Apple works to create a wireless future”, the news site reported.

Information on PowerbyProxi’s website reveals it was founded in 2007 as a spin-out of the University of Auckland’s wireless power centre. It designs and develops high-density wireless power technology and specialises in Qi standard compliant modules.

Stuff quoted Graeme Muller, CEO of New Zealand Technology Industry Association (NZ Tech), as saying Apple is unlikely to keep development of wireless recharging technology in New Zealand after the deal closes. But Apple told the news site it will keep the business in the country.

PowerbyProxi employs about 55 people and holds more than 300 patents related to wireless charging. It markets its technology through licensing partnerships with consumer electronics companies and direct end-product sales in segments including robots, drones and medical equipment.

Apple in September announced plans to release the AirPower charging mat, likely in 2018, which can power up three of its glass-backed devices and will work with the Qi standard.