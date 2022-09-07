 Analysts offer rosy outlook for APAC operators - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Analysts offer rosy outlook for APAC operators

07 SEP 2022

Moody’s Investors Service predicted operators across Asia Pacific will register their fastest revenue growth since 2016 over the next two years, driven by rising data and broadband consumption.

A report accessing the outlook for 20 rated operators in the region forecast revenue to grow at an annual rate of 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

Annalisa di Chiara, a Moody’s SVP, noted consolidation will temper competition over the next few years.

Capex as a percentage of revenue in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines will be around 30 per cent to 33 per cent as 5G network investments rise.

For Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and New Zealand, the level is expected to remain at 16 per cent to 18 per cent, about the same as the past two years.

Senior analyst Nidhi Dhruv stated most APAC operators can fund their capex with cash flows despite profitability pressure from ongoing stiff competition.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

