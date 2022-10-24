 Ambani bullish on Jio 5G progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ambani bullish on Jio 5G progress

24 OCT 2022

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, stated mobile unit Reliance Jio had made rapid progress on an aggressive 5G rollout plan, as the company revealed earnings gains for its fiscal Q2 2023 (ending 30 September).

Reliance Jio started beta trials of its next-generation service in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi and Chennai last week, and introduced a 5G-powered Wi-Fi service in Nathdwara, in the western state of Rajasthan, on 22 October.

The operator is targeting nationwide standalone 5G coverage by December 2023.

Ambani commented as the operator’s holding company Jio Platforms detailed progress in a strategy to up its post-paid user base, resulting in gains across key metrics during the quarter.

Net profit grew 26.9 per cent year-on-year to INR47.3 billion ($571.9 million), with revenue increasing 22.8 per cent to INR285.1 billion. ARPU was 23.4 per cent higher at INR177.20.

Its total mobile subscriber base fell by nearly 2 million to 427.6 million.

Average monthly data consumption increased 26.1 per cent to 22.2GB.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Jio brings in Ericsson, Nokia for 5G network

Jio to splash $25B on India 5G push

Indian trio threaten enterprise 5G action
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Preview video: Huawei MBBF 22

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association