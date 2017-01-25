English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Alibaba growth fuelled by mobile revenue

25 JAN 2017
Alibaba CEA Asia

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a sharp increase in both profit and revenue in Q4, with mobile now generating 80 per cent of its retail turnover in China.

Mobile revenue from its China commerce retail business increased 73 per cent year-on-year in Q4 to CNY32.5 billion ($4.7 billion), accounting for 80 per cent of its domestic retail revenue, compared with 65 per cent in the same quarter of 2015.

Annual mobile revenue per mobile monthly active user (MAU) increased to $24, from $23 in the prior quarter.

Mobile MAUs on China retail marketplaces during Q4 reached CNY493 million, a 25 per cent year-on-year increase, which the company said was driven by efforts to provide more relevant and engaging content.

The 11.11 shopping festival generated CNY120.7 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) settled through Alipay on its marketplaces, 82 per cent of which came from mobile.  Alipay faces uncertainty in 2017 as a result of forthcoming new banking regulations in China.

Alibaba’s net profit for the quarter increased 38 per cent year-on-year to CNY17.2 billion on total revenue of CNY53.2 billion, which grew 54 per cent.

The company raised its revenue growth target for 2017 to 53 per cent from 48 per cent – revenue for 2016 rose 33 per cent.

Revenue from its core commerce platforms increased 45 per cent year-on-year to CNY46.6 billion, while revenue from cloud computing expanded 115 per cent to CNY1.76 billion. Turnover from digital media and entertainment jumped 273 per cent year-over-year to CNY4.06 billion.

Annual active buyers on China retail marketplaces rose 9 per cent year-on-year to reach 443 million.

Alibaba CFO Maggie Wu said the company generated $4.9 billion in free cash flow on a non-GAAP basis, “enabling us to continue investing in growth areas globally, including cloud computing, digital media and entertainment and innovation initiatives, as well as core commerce”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: China outpaces global 4G growth in 2016 – again

Asia Briefs: China launches internet investment fund, Globe Telecom cuts annual capex 25% & more

China MVNOs double user base to 43M through 2016

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association