 Alibaba pledges reform after $2.8B anti-monopoly fine - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Alibaba pledges reform after $2.8B anti-monopoly fine

12 APR 2021

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group committed to strengthening its compliance systems after China’s competition regulator imposed a record fine of CNY18.2 billion ($2.8 billion) for abusing its dominant market position.

The penalty is 4 per cent of the company’s total domestic revenue in 2019 and sends a clear signal Chinese authorities are committed to rooting out what they see as monopolistic practices by internet platforms.

In a translated statement, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) explained Alibaba restricted competition in the online retail market in China, which “affected innovation and development of the platform economy, and infringed on the business of merchants”.

The company was put under administrative guidance, requiring it to implement a comprehensive rectification programme; strengthen internal controls and compliance; uphold fair competition; and protect the rights and interests of merchants and consumers.

It also must submit a self-assessment and compliance report for three years.

No appeal
Alibaba accepted the fine, stating it would ensure compliance. SAMR explained the company waived is right to appeal.

The company said the penalty “served to alert and catalyse companies like ours” and was an “important action to safeguard fair market competition and quality development of internet platform economies”.

SAMR commenced its probe in December 2020, a month after regulators suspended a planned dual listing by its financial arm Ant Group on the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges.

The agency held talks with Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma last month to discuss compliance issues, prompting speculation it would be targeted for closer scrutiny.

In another move to curb anti-competitive behaviour, the country’s central bank asked for comments on proposed regulations to tighten oversight of payment services offered by non-bank companies including Alibaba and Tencent.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

