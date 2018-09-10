English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Alibaba chairman Ma names successor

10 SEP 2018

Jack Ma, co-founder and chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba, announced plans to step down from Asia’s most valuable company in 12 months and named group CEO Daniel Zhang as his successor.

Zhang will take over as executive chairman on 10 September 2019, while Ma will remain a director until Alibaba’s annual shareholders’ meeting in 2020. During the 12-month transition period Ma will continue to serve as chairman and “will work closely with Daniel to ensure a smooth and successful transition”, the co-founder said in a letter to all staff.

“This transition demonstrates that Alibaba has stepped into the next level of corporate governance from a company that relies on individuals, to one built on systems of organisational excellence and a culture of consistent talent development.”

The Hangzhou-based company recorded consistent and sustainable growth for 13 consecutive quarters under Zhang’s leadership, the letter said. Zhang has been with Alibaba for 11 years.

Alibaba, with a current workforce of more than 86,000, was founded in 1999 and the leadership changeover date will mark its 20th anniversary.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Alibaba, SenseTime cultivate HK AI start-ups

Mobile-only shift creating retail nirvana

Alibaba buys chip maker to fuel IoT growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association