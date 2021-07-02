 AIS wins latest CAT spat - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS wins latest CAT spat

02 JUL 2021

Thai operator AIS scored another legal victory in a series of ongoing disputes with CAT Telecom, as a high court rejected a bid by the state-owned operator to overturn a previous decision relating to a revenue-sharing deal.

The decision by the Supreme Administrative Court means AIS’ Digital Phone unit is not required to make any additional payment to CAT Telecom, which appealed after a lower court dismissed a claim seeking compensation of THB2.45 billion ($76 million), along with interest.

CAT Telecom’s claim dates back to 2008 and had also been rejected by the Arbitral Tribunal.

In January, AIS won a related arbitration case against CAT Telecom, while a Central Administrative Court ruling also went its way by backing a decision by the Thai Arbitration Institute covering compensation from TOT regarding revenue share for a 900MHz concession deal.

AIS settled a long-running dispute with CAT Telecom in August 2020, agreeing to a sale and lease-back deal covering 155 towers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Thai power company makes formal bid for AIS

Thai operator AIS targeted by power company

Fitch forecasts more pain for Thai operators
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association