AIS wins latest CAT spat

Thai operator AIS scored another legal victory in a series of ongoing disputes with CAT Telecom, as a high court rejected a bid by the state-owned operator to overturn a previous decision relating to a revenue-sharing deal.

The decision by the Supreme Administrative Court means AIS’ Digital Phone unit is not required to make any additional payment to CAT Telecom, which appealed after a lower court dismissed a claim seeking compensation of THB2.45 billion ($76 million), along with interest.

CAT Telecom’s claim dates back to 2008 and had also been rejected by the Arbitral Tribunal.

In January, AIS won a related arbitration case against CAT Telecom, while a Central Administrative Court ruling also went its way by backing a decision by the Thai Arbitration Institute covering compensation from TOT regarding revenue share for a 900MHz concession deal.

AIS settled a long-running dispute with CAT Telecom in August 2020, agreeing to a sale and lease-back deal covering 155 towers.