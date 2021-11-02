AIS weathers continued Covid-19 storm in Q3

AIS recorded stable mobile service revenue in Q3 despite ongoing price competition and a weak economy pushing ARPU lower.

In a statement, AIS noted a rise in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases since Q2, leading to tighter restrictions and weak consumer spending.

Net profit fell 2.1 per cent year-on-year to THB6.4 billion ($192.5 million), attributed to foreign exchange losses, and depreciation and amortisation costs.

Overall service turnover increased 1.6 per cent to THB36.2 billion, with device sales up 1.3 per cent to THB6.2 billion and mobile service revenue flat at THB29.2 billion.

The operator noted low-priced unlimited prepaid plans continued to dilute ARPU.

It maintained an already lowered outlook for the year.

AIS’ 5G users stood at 1.5 million, 13 per cent of its post-paid base. It deployed more than 10,000 next-generation base stations, with population coverage reaching 42 per cent.

Total mobile subscribers increased 5.5 per cent to 43.7 million, with prepaid up 3.9 per cent to 32.4 million and post-paid 15 per cent to 11.3 million. Prepaid ARPU dropped 12 per cent to THB138 and post-paid 5.5 per cent to THB470.

Average data usage rose 15 per cent to 22.6GB a month.