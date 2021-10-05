 AIS, TCS partner on enterprise IoT - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS, TCS partner on enterprise IoT

05 OCT 2021

Thai-based operator AIS teamed with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer enterprises a range of 5G-enabled IoT services to improve efficiency and drive growth.

The two companies agreed to jointly market the services to clients in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, transport, property and smart cities.

In a statement, Tanapong Ittisakulchai, chief enterprise business officer at AIS, said the tie-up gives it the opportunity to work with TCS to create next-generation, high-speed IoT services that support core industries.

He added: “Together we are creating important new digital services that can help our customers improve operations, capacity and competitiveness.”

TCS head of Thailand Vijaya Pandya said forward-thinking manufacturers are deploying IoT strategically to enable new business models, enhance customer experience, make value chains more responsive and drive growth.

The company’s business offering includes its IoT Smart Manufacturing platform, which connects production lines using 5G networks and IoT devices to offer predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and remote diagnostics.

AIS, the largest mobile operator in Thailand by mobile subscribers, launched 5G service in October 2020. It ended June with 1 million 5G subscribers, which it aims to double by the year-end.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Ericsson, Nokia miss big China Mobile 5G tender

Samsung taps mmWave to boost Wi-Fi speeds

Fujitsu, KDDI forge 5G service pact
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association