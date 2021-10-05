AIS, TCS partner on enterprise IoT

Thai-based operator AIS teamed with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer enterprises a range of 5G-enabled IoT services to improve efficiency and drive growth.

The two companies agreed to jointly market the services to clients in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, transport, property and smart cities.

In a statement, Tanapong Ittisakulchai, chief enterprise business officer at AIS, said the tie-up gives it the opportunity to work with TCS to create next-generation, high-speed IoT services that support core industries.

He added: “Together we are creating important new digital services that can help our customers improve operations, capacity and competitiveness.”

TCS head of Thailand Vijaya Pandya said forward-thinking manufacturers are deploying IoT strategically to enable new business models, enhance customer experience, make value chains more responsive and drive growth.

The company’s business offering includes its IoT Smart Manufacturing platform, which connects production lines using 5G networks and IoT devices to offer predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and remote diagnostics.

AIS, the largest mobile operator in Thailand by mobile subscribers, launched 5G service in October 2020. It ended June with 1 million 5G subscribers, which it aims to double by the year-end.