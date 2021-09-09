 AIS settles legal disputes with new state-run operator - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS settles legal disputes with new state-run operator

09 SEP 2021

AIS reached a settlement with National Telecom (NT), recently formed through a merger of TOT and CAT Telecom, agreeing to pay the state-run company THB447.9 million ($13.7 million) for claims related to a range of ongoing disputes.

In a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on 8 September, the operator communicated it agreed to settle some legal disputes with TOT and CAT Telecom relating to past agreements between with AIS and its subsidiaries which are no longer in effect.

These include claims for revenue share on interconnection charges, roaming fees and international direct dialing service, and the transfer of telecoms equipment.

AIS and NT withdrew the claims from the Administrative Court and agreed to not raise any more in future on the settled disputes.

The operator settled a dispute with CAT Telecom in August 2020, agreeing a sale and five-year lease-back deal covering 155 towers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS expects continued mobile revenue weakness

AIS wins latest CAT spat

Thai power company makes formal bid for AIS
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association