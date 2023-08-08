AIS profit rises despite mobile weakness

Thailand-based AIS recorded gains in profit and 5G subscribers in Q2, but declines in ARPU and device sales weighed on its mobile business.

Net profit grew 14 per cent to THB7.2 billion ($210.9 million), with CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong citing successful cost management for the gain.

Revenue fell 1.1 per cent to THB44.8 billion.

In its earnings statement, Somchai explained the company sees a gradual rebound in the economy driven by a recovery in tourism, which he noted is a key growth engine for the country.

The operator stood by guidance forecasting mobile service revenue to increase 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year.

Mobile service revenue was up 1 per cent to THB29.5 billion.

SIM and device sales dropped 15 per cent to THB7.5 billion.

The operator added nearly 4 million 5G subscriptions to reach 7.8 million.

Total mobile users remained at 45.3 million, as a 5 per cent increase in post-paid offset a 2.4 per cent decline in prepaid.

Prepaid ARPU dropped 2.7 per cent to THB123 and post-paid 2.6 per cent to THB448.

The operator claimed 87 per cent 5G population coverage nationwide.

Fixed broadband sales grew 15 per cent to THB2.9 billion and enterprise 2.2 per cent to THB1.3 billion.

Full-year capex guidance remains at THB27 billion to THB30 billion.