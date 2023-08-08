 AIS profit rises despite mobile weakness - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS profit rises despite mobile weakness

08 AUG 2023

Thailand-based AIS recorded gains in profit and 5G subscribers in Q2, but declines in ARPU and device sales weighed on its mobile business.

Net profit grew 14 per cent to THB7.2 billion ($210.9 million), with CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong citing successful cost management for the gain.

Revenue fell 1.1 per cent to THB44.8 billion.

In its earnings statement, Somchai explained the company sees a gradual rebound in the economy driven by a recovery in tourism, which he noted is a key growth engine for the country.

The operator stood by guidance forecasting mobile service revenue to increase 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year.

Mobile service revenue was up 1 per cent to THB29.5 billion.

SIM and device sales dropped 15 per cent to THB7.5 billion.

The operator added nearly 4 million 5G subscriptions to reach 7.8 million.

Total mobile users remained at 45.3 million, as a 5 per cent increase in post-paid offset a 2.4 per cent decline in prepaid.

Prepaid ARPU dropped 2.7 per cent to THB123 and post-paid 2.6 per cent to THB448.

The operator claimed 87 per cent 5G population coverage nationwide.

Fixed broadband sales grew 15 per cent to THB2.9 billion and enterprise 2.2 per cent to THB1.3 billion.

Full-year capex guidance remains at THB27 billion to THB30 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association