 AIS, National Telecom forge 5G network sharing deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS, National Telecom forge 5G network sharing deal

12 SEP 2023
Grey National Telecom building pictured against a blue sky with some light clouds.

Thai operator AIS agreed to lease RAN equipment to National Telecom (NT) to allow the state-owned company to deliver 5G services using spectrum on its 700MHz band, following approval of a transfer by the regulator.

AIS stated the sharing agreement covers the lease of 13,500 base stations which the operator will build over the next two years and a national roaming deal on its infrastructure until March 2036.

The roaming fee NT will pay is specified in the agreement but was not disclosed.

During the construction of the network, AIS will provide national roaming services to NT without charge.

Under a separate deal, NT will transfer half its 700MHz spectrum to AIS, which has to reserve 20 per cent for MVNOs.

AIS will pay NT THB14.9 billion ($419.6 million) for the spectrum and outstanding annual instalments to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

State-owned CAT Telecom acquired two 5MHz blocks of 700MHz spectrum in an auction in 2020 for THB34.3 billion.

NT also is launching 5G services for enterprises using 400MHz of 26GHz spectrum acquired by TOT, which later merged with CAT Telecom.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association