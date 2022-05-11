 AIS mobile revenue falls despite 5G gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS mobile revenue falls despite 5G gains

11 MAY 2022

Thailand-based AIS attributed declines in mobile revenue and ARPU during Q1 to the continued impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak on consumer spending and aggressive competition which forced operators to maintain low-priced unlimited plans.

Mobile revenue slipped 1.7 per cent year-on-year to THB28.8 billion ($830.7 million) with SIM and devices down 4.3 per cent to THB9.7 billion.

Prepaid ARPU fell 3.6 per cent to THB129 and post-paid 4.4 per cent to THB460.

On the positive side, AIS added more than 2 million 5G subscribers to end March with 2.8 million, accounting for 6.3 per cent of its total user base.

The operator has deployed around 20,000 5G base stations nationwide, taking coverage to 78 per cent of the population.

Its total mobile user base grew 4.3 per cent to 44.6 million, driven mainly by the addition of 1.1 million post-paid users taking this sum to 11.8 million.

Net profit fell 5 per cent to THB6.6 billion due to higher amortisation costs related to spectrum purchases. Total revenue dropped 1.3 per cent to THB45.9 billion.

Its guidance for 2022 remained unchanged, predicting mid-single digit growth of core service revenue.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS opposes True Corp, dtac tie-up

SKT keeps its capex up

Taiwan Mobile gains continue
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association