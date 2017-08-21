AIS launches gigabit 4G service

Thailand’s largest mobile operator AIS introduced 1Gb/s download speeds on its Next G network, which aggregates LTE and Wi-Fi spectrum to boost data rates.

The operator, with a 44 per cent market share, recently upgraded its LTE-Advanced network using three-carrier aggregation to offer (theoretical) peak downlink rates of 700Mb/s, while its Super Wi-Fi network achieves 650Mb/s.

AIS said by combining the bandwidth from LTE and LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U) networks it can achieve peak download rates of 1Gb/s.

The Next G network is available in major provinces nationwide, the Bangkok Post reported. The company has deployed 49,000 4G base stations and 80,000 Wi-Fi hotpots.

Four Samsung smartphone models – the Galaxy S8, S8+, S7 and S7 Edge – are currently compatible with the network, but AIS said additional devices from the vendor and other brands will be available soon.

According to GSMA Intelligence, 31 per cent of AIS’ 42.2 million mobile subscribers are on 4G plans.