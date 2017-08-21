English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

AIS launches gigabit 4G service

21 AUG 2017

Thailand’s largest mobile operator AIS introduced 1Gb/s download speeds on its Next G network, which aggregates LTE and Wi-Fi spectrum to boost data rates.

The operator, with a 44 per cent market share, recently upgraded its LTE-Advanced network using three-carrier aggregation to offer (theoretical) peak downlink rates of 700Mb/s, while its Super Wi-Fi network achieves 650Mb/s.

AIS said by combining the bandwidth from LTE and LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U) networks it can achieve peak download rates of 1Gb/s.

The Next G network is available in major provinces nationwide, the Bangkok Post reported. The company has deployed 49,000 4G base stations and 80,000 Wi-Fi hotpots.

Four Samsung smartphone models – the Galaxy S8, S8+, S7 and S7 Edge – are currently compatible with the network, but AIS said additional devices from the vendor and other brands will be available soon.

According to GSMA Intelligence, 31 per cent of AIS’ 42.2 million mobile subscribers are on 4G plans.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Data fuels Thai mobile sector growth in H1

4G availability rises in Cambodia, but speeds still slow

China Mobile won’t blindly invest in 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association