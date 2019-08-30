AIS inks 5G R&D deals with Nokia, Huawei, ZTE - Mobile World Live

AIS, the largest mobile operator in Thailand, signed MoUs with Chinese infrastructure vendors Huawei and ZTE and Finland-based Nokia to conduct joint research to prepare for 5G trials.

In a statement, the operator, with a 45 per cent market share by subscribers, said it will work with the vendors to develop use cases which meet the needs of various industries. No timetable for the tests was disclosed.

Kriengsak Wanichnatee, AIS CTO, said it is looking to upgrade its network to enhance services to strengthen the country’s digital industry goals.

The deals with the Chinese companies, which face bans in many countries due to security concerns following warnings from the US, comes after Globe Telecom in the Philippines said in June it will continue to work with Huawei, not just using its 5G network gear but also offering its handsets.