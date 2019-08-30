 AIS inks 5G R&D deals with Nokia, Huawei, ZTE - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS inks 5G R&D deals with Nokia, Huawei, ZTE

30 AUG 2019

AIS, the largest mobile operator in Thailand, signed MoUs with Chinese infrastructure vendors Huawei and ZTE and Finland-based Nokia to conduct joint research to prepare for 5G trials.

In a statement, the operator, with a 45 per cent market share by subscribers, said it will work with the vendors to develop use cases which meet the needs of various industries. No timetable for the tests was disclosed.

Kriengsak Wanichnatee, AIS CTO, said it is looking to upgrade its network to enhance services to strengthen the country’s digital industry goals.

The deals with the Chinese companies, which face bans in many countries due to security concerns following warnings from the US, comes after Globe Telecom in the Philippines said in June it will continue to work with Huawei, not just using its 5G network gear but also offering its handsets.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Mobile unveils its own 5G smartphone

Vodafone NZ begins 5G tests ahead of December launch

ZTE profit jumps as 5G drives carrier growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association