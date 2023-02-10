AIS hit by rising costs, falling ARPU

Thai operator AIS’ bottom-line in Q4 2022 was impacted by continued price competition, particularly in the low-cost unlimited data segment, but forecast its mobile business to grow in 2023 as uptake of 5G service gains momentum.

In its earnings release, the operator predicted mobile service revenue would increase 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year.

Mobile service revenue in Q4 2022 was flat at THB29.5 billion ($876.2 million), with post-paid ARPU down 3.8 per cent to THB455 and prepaid 10 per cent to THB123.

Device sales decreased 15 per cent to THB11.5 billion.

Its 5G user base rose threefold to 6.8 million at end-2022, with the operator claiming coverage reached 85 per cent of the population.

Post-paid subscribers increased 9 per cent to 12.6 million and prepaid 2.6 per cent to 33.5 million.

AIS stated despite a challenging cost environment across its operations net profit increased 7.3 per cent to THB7.4 billion, aided by foreign exchange gains of THB572 million.

Total revenue fell 3.3 per cent to THB48.7 billion.

Its broadband business and other services revenue each increased by 13 per cent to THB2.6 billion and THB1.7 billion, respectively.

Capex for 2023 is estimated at THB27 billion to THB30 billion, a similar level to 2022.