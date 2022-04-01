 AIS hails Thailand 5G breakthrough - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

AIS hails Thailand 5G breakthrough

01 APR 2022

Thai operator AIS, Qualcomm and ZTE claimed a world 5G first following a field trial of new radio dual connectivity using 2.6GHz and 26GHz.

The companies stated the trial was a step towards combing different 5G spectrum to create a wider channel for the signal with lower latency. Some of the use cases could include controlling robots on factory floors or remotely in real-time.

The test was conducted at a commercial AIS 5G site, achieving a downlink data rate of 8.5GB/s and 2.27GB/s up on a mobile device running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

ZTE’s mmWave AAU network infrastructure equipment was employed in the test which combined sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, with one 100MHz carrier in 2.6GHz and four 200MHz carriers in 26GHz.

Wasit Wattanasap, head of nationwide operation and support business unit at AIS, stated the trial left the operator confident its 5G network “is ready to expand the use of mmWave technology and support growth of the business sector in various aspects”.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

Read more

Asia

Tags

