AIS expects continued mobile revenue weakness

Thai operator AIS lowered its 2021 guidance due to the prolonged Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, targeting core service revenue to be flat or decline slightly compared with a previous forecast of low single-digit growth.

In a statement, CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong highlighted ongoing pandemic challenges, with a current wave impacting customers, suppliers, partners and staff. He noted mobile revenue remained under pressure due to weak consumer spending.

Somchai explained AIS intends to continue investment in digital infrastructure to cover every sector despite the challenging situation and impact on 2021 earnings. He noting it promoted sales and services through remote agents and online channels to maintain service levels through a lockdown.

Net profit was flat year-on-year in Q2 at THB7.04 billion ($212.7 million) with revenue up 1.2 per cent to THB42.8 billion. Handset sales rose 8.9 per cent to THB7.12 billion and mobile service revenue fell 1.5 per cent to THB29.1 billion.

Post-paid subscriber numbers rose 15 per cent to 11 million and prepaid 2.4 per cent to 43.2 million. Blended ARPU fell 6.2 per cent to THB225.

The operator ended June with 1 million 5G subscribers, which it aims to double by the year-end.

Its capex guidance remains at THB25 billion to THB30 billion.