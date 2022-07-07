AIS creates data centre subsidiary

Thailand-based AIS set up a subsidiary to jointly invest in data centres in Southeast Asia nations with major shareholders Gulf Energy Development and Singtel.

In a filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the operator stated AIS DC Venture was established with a registered capital of THB1 million ($27,632).

AIS noted establishing the subsidiary formed part of a data centre agreement struck with Gulf Energy Development and Singtel in February

Gulf Energy is the largest shareholder of Intouch Holdings, which holds a 40.4 per cent stake in AIS, while Singtel has a 23.3 per cent interest in the operator.

Last month, Singtel named head of its enterprise division Bill Chang as CEO of a regional data centre business established in 2021.