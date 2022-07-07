 AIS creates data centre subsidiary - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS creates data centre subsidiary

07 JUL 2022

Thailand-based AIS set up a subsidiary to jointly invest in data centres in Southeast Asia nations with major shareholders Gulf Energy Development and Singtel.

In a filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the operator stated AIS DC Venture was established with a registered capital of THB1 million ($27,632).

AIS noted establishing the subsidiary formed part of a data centre agreement struck with Gulf Energy Development and Singtel in February

Gulf Energy is the largest shareholder of Intouch Holdings, which holds a 40.4 per cent stake in AIS, while Singtel has a 23.3 per cent interest in the operator.

Last month, Singtel named head of its enterprise division Bill Chang as CEO of a regional data centre business established in 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS to take stakes in broadband units from Jasmine

Singtel backs AIS with increased shareholding

AIS, ZTE to launch 5G innovation hub
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association