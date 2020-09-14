 Airtel tipped to gain from AGR relief - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel tipped to gain from AGR relief

14 SEP 2020

Moody’s upgraded its outlook for Bharti Airtel, predicting a Supreme Court ruling giving operators ten years to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) fees will alleviate pressure on cash flow and help improve operating flexibility.

The rating agency changed its outlook from negative to stable, citing improving profitability at Airtel’s core Indian mobile business, an increase in its 4G customer base, a gradual reduction in competition and tariff hikes which began in December 2019.

Moody’s SVP Annalisa DiChiara said the AGR payment decision is a positive development, as it means some of the proceeds the operator raised earlier this year to pay the tax can instead be applied to debt reduction.

While price competition moderated in 2020, Moody’s noted the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had resulted in some subscriber contraction, amplifying the impact of attrition related to SIM card consolidation following tariff increases at the end of 2019.

Airtel’s growing 4G subscriber base, which accounted for nearly 50 per cent of its total at end-June, is helping to stabilise profitability, DiChiara said.

Moody’s expects Airtel’s consolidated EBITDA to gradually increase from INR369 billion ($5 billion) in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2019 into the INR425 billion range.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

India operators edge toward AGR resolution

Airtel renews managed service deal with Ericsson

Bharti Airtel raises Robi Axiata stake
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association