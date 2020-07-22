 Airtel renews managed service deal with Ericsson - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel renews managed service deal with Ericsson

22 JUL 2020

Bharti Airtel renewed a nationwide managed services agreement with Ericsson, with plans to deploy the vendor’s AI-based automated technology to boost its network performance and operational efficiency.

In a statement issued early on 21 July, Ericsson said the three-year contract covers end-to-end customer-centric operations, optimisation, and enhanced network and IT capabilities, and builds on 25 years work with Airtel in India.

The vendor said it aims to transform existing operations with new capabilities introduced through its operations engine, along with managing Airtel’s network operations centre and field maintenance activities.

Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said Ericsson’s technologies “will enable us to serve the emerging data requirements of customers in a digitally connected India”.

In late April, Airtel awarded a multi-year RAN contract to Nokia worth a reported $1 billion, covering radio access unit deployments in nine of India’s 22 regions.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

