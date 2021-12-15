 Airtel partners with Capgemini on enterprise 5G - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel partners with Capgemini on enterprise 5G

15 DEC 2021

Bharti Airtel detailed plans to collaborate with IT and consultancy services provider Capgemini to deliver 5G services to enterprises in India, with smart health and remote assistance use cases already deployed at the operator’s lab in Manesar, on the outskirts of Delhi.

Airtel explained the use cases make use of computer vision, video analytics, augmented reality, and AI and machine learning technologies.

Capgemini has a 5G Lab at its Mumbai campus and brings its system integration capabilities to the partnership, which aims to co-innovate a range of India-focused use cases.

Ananth Chandramouli, MD of Capgemini’s India Business Unit, said the partnership will focus on enabling current and future 5G enterprise services to “fuel innovation, revolutionise business models and accelerate digital transformation”.

Airtel stated it is working with global consulting and technology companies to test 5G services.

In October, it partnered with Ericsson to conduct rural 5G network trials.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

