Airtel partners with Capgemini on enterprise 5G

Bharti Airtel detailed plans to collaborate with IT and consultancy services provider Capgemini to deliver 5G services to enterprises in India, with smart health and remote assistance use cases already deployed at the operator’s lab in Manesar, on the outskirts of Delhi.

Airtel explained the use cases make use of computer vision, video analytics, augmented reality, and AI and machine learning technologies.

Capgemini has a 5G Lab at its Mumbai campus and brings its system integration capabilities to the partnership, which aims to co-innovate a range of India-focused use cases.

Ananth Chandramouli, MD of Capgemini’s India Business Unit, said the partnership will focus on enabling current and future 5G enterprise services to “fuel innovation, revolutionise business models and accelerate digital transformation”.

Airtel stated it is working with global consulting and technology companies to test 5G services.

In October, it partnered with Ericsson to conduct rural 5G network trials.