English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel chiefs play down talk of early 5G auction

20 NOV 2018

Bharti Airtel bosses told analysts the operator would sit out any early auction of 5G spectrum in India due to a lack of clarity over the business case and a shortage of compatible handsets, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The operator’s chiefs said they believe deployment of the technology is at least three to four years away, casting doubt on a potential government plan to auction suitable spectrum in the back half of 2019, ET said.

Management’s views were fleshed out by ICICI Securities, which in a research note stated Airtel had little “appetite for more spectrum purchase” at this time, but would revisit its position “when the 5G ecosystem is more supportive”, the newspaper stated.

ET added a BNP Paribas analyst note also revealed the operator is concerned about the financial impact of any auction given the huge debt facing Indian operators.

India’s telecoms secretary Aruna Sundararajan had said a sale of 5G spectrum is likely in the second half of 2019, but some industry insiders believe an auction won’t happen until 2020 due to a fierce price war and industry’s high debt.

Sundararajan said in August the country was “not there yet on 5G” and was expected to fall around two to three years behind South Korea, Japan and China.

Rival operator Reliance Jio, meanwhile, expressed interest in obtaining 5G spectrum as soon as possible. Chairman Mukesh Ambani recently claimed India will be “fully 4G by 2020”, paving the way for 5G at that point.

4G sale
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said in early November the country’s next 4G auction would likely raise significantly less than previous sales of similar spectrum due to market consolidation and operators’ high debt levels, which reduce their access to credit.

In August the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommended releasing more than 8,500MHz of spectrum across nine bands for the auction and reduced the reserve prices of most of the bands to attract interest. It has not set the date for the sale.

A 4G auction in 2016 generated $9.8 billion, but 60 per cent of the 2,300MHz of spectrum made available was left unsold.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Leading yacht race team first to use new Spark 5G lab

Vietnam operators gear up for 5G trials

Thai operators cleared to test 5G on 26GHz band
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association