 Airtel inks green energy deals for data centre unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel inks green energy deals for data centre unit

05 SEP 2023
Glowing blue lights of data centre equipment enclosed in glass cabinets

Bharti Airtel signed agreements to acquire stakes in two local renewable energy companies to secure purchases of 23,000MWh of green energy by end-March 2024 to power six edge data centre facilities.

The operator stated the latest agreements mean its total contracted renewable energy capacity for its data centre unit Nxtra will exceed 274,000MWh.

Airtel explained the energy purchases will be made through an open access route, with the operator acquiring a stake in Continuum Green India, which will supply solar and wind power to Nxtra’s edge data centres in Madhya Pradesh.

It agreed a similar stake purchase with Vibrant Energy for the supply of solar power to a facility in Vijaywada.

Nxtra CEO Ashish Arora said it believes India’s advancement will be “mirrored by its data centre industry growth” in the coming years.

The company is “committed to reduce our carbon footprint and lead the green data centre revolution”, he added, citing a goal of reaching net-zero in 2031.

Nxtra operates 12 data centres and 120 edge facilities across India.

It also committed to reducing direct (Scope 1) and indirect emissions (Scope 2) greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 100 per cent by 2031.

Nxtra previously struck deals to source more than 180,000MWh of renewable energy.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association