English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel drops plan to sell controlling stake in Infratel

16 MAR 2017

India’s largest mobile operator Bharti Airtel dropped plans to sell a controlling interest in its mobile tower company Bharti Infratel, but will offload a near 22 per cent stake The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Airtel, with a 24 per cent market share, said in a regulatory filing its board opted not to sell a controlling stake.

In October private equity firm KKR and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reportedly were looking to acquire a “significant stake” in the tower unit.

Airtel is seeking to raise funds to boost network investment to compete with 4G newcomer Reliance Jio, which launched its 4G service nationwide in early September. Infratel has a market capitalisation of about INR658 billion ($9.8 billion).

ET said Airtel will sell or transfer 400 million shares of Infratel to its wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments or to a potential investor. After the transfer, Airtel will have a 50.33 interest, Nettle or a new investor will have a 21.63 per cent stake, and other shareholders will hold the remaining 28.04 per cent.

While Airtel’s net profit for the quarter ending 31 December fell 54.6 per cent to INR5.04 billion, Infratel’s net profit increased 25 per cent to INR6.20 billion in its fiscal Q3, on revenue of IN$34 billion, which was up 9.5 per cent.

Infratel also has a 42 per cent stake in Indus Towers, India’s largest telecoms tower company, which is a joint venture between the country’s three largest mobile operators – Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. Including the tower venture, Infratel has about 90,000 towers across the country.

Airtel isn’t the only operator looking to raise money by selling off tower assets. Reliance Communications agreed in October to a non-binding pact to sell a 51 per cent stake in its tower assets to Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Group for a consideration which includes an upfront cash payment of INR110 billion.

Third ranked Idea said in November it aims to sell its tower unit for an estimated $1 billion, after dropping earlier plans to sell a minority stake.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Reliance Jio rivals risk revenues in premium tariff fight

Reliance Jio reaches 100M subscriber target

Banglalink keen to offload mobile towers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association