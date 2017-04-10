English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel doubles mobile site rollouts in two years

10 APR 2017

Bharti Airtel, India’s largest mobile operator, doubled the number of mobile network sites across the country over the past two years.

During its last two fiscal years, the operator said it deployed 180,000 sites – matching the total number of sites installed in India over its 20 years of operation. Its fiscal year ends 31 March.

In November 2015 Airtel announced Project Leap, a nationwide network transformation programme committing the operator to invest INR600 billion ($9 billion) over three years.

Airtel, which has a 23 per cent market share and 268 million mobile connections, also doubled its overall transmission capacity and increased its mobile backhaul capacity by eight times as its rolled out 4G and 3G coverage in the country’s 22 service areas, it said in a statement. The company also deployed more than 14,500km of fibre.

Abhay Savargaonkar, Airtel’s director of networks, said it is now in a position to ramp up future capacity on its network “very quickly”.

The market leader is facing intense competition from 4G newcomer Reliance Jio, which launched nationwide service in September and attracted 100 million subscribers in just five months with generous free offers of voice and data.

To boost its scale and help it compete against Jio, Airtel in February agreed to acquire Telenor’s operations in India, with 54.5 million subscribers, which will give the combined company about a 30 per cent market share.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel slams Jio over time taken to scrap banned deal

Bharti Airtel sells stake in tower unit Infratel for $952M

Jio queries Airtel speeds, files action against Ookla
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association