 Airtel chiefs bullish after gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel chiefs bullish after gains

18 MAY 2022

Bharti Airtel bosses highlighted a solid close to its fiscal 2022, after reporting gains in subscriber numbers and ARPU across all markets in the final quarter of the year (to end-March).

In its earnings release, MD and CEO for India and South Asia Gopal Vittal explained Airtel is optimistic about future opportunities given its investments in infrastructure and digital capabilities, along with overall financial prudence.

Gopal added fiscal Q4 capped “a full year of consistent and competitive performance across our portfolio”.

Net profit jumped 164 per cent year-on-year to INR20.1 billion ($259.1 million), due in part to exceptional gains of INR9.9 billion, including the sale of tower assets. Total revenue increased 22.3 per cent to INR315 billion.

Service revenue in India grew 25.1 per cent to INR176.2 billion, driven by a 22.8 per cent increase in mobile ARPU to INR178.

Airtel’s LTE user base rose 12 per cent to 201 million, accounting for nearly 62 per cent of its 326 million subscribers, which increased 1.5 per cent.

Average data consumption per user rose 14.2 per cent to 19.2GB per month.

It deployed more than 145,000 broadband base stations in the year to end-March, taking its total to around 752,000.

Africa revenue increased 19.1 per cent to $1.2 billion, as ARPU rose 10.7 per cent to $3.20 and its user base rose 8.7 per cent to 128.4 million.

Monthly data usage was up 28.3 per cent to 3.7GB.

Mobile Money revenue grew 29 per cent to $141 million, with active customers up 20.7 per cent to 26.2 million.

Airtel Business revenue rose 12.9 per cent to INR41.8 billion.

Capex for the full fiscal year was 6 per cent higher at INR256.6 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indian trio threaten enterprise 5G action

Airtel, Mavenir hit 1Gb/s in open RAN tests

Airtel spectrum prepayments top $3B
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association