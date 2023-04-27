 Adani Group to press for 5G rollout extension - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Adani Group to press for 5G rollout extension

27 APR 2023

Indian conglomerate Adani Group reportedly planned to seek more time for its infrastructure unit to roll out a private 5G network on mmWave spectrum acquired in an auction in August 2022 which required it to start offering service within a year.

Financial Express reported Adani Data Networks will likely seek an extension from the Department of Telecommunications, noting the company will face penalties for failing to meet its obligations.

At a meeting with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Adani Group complained its holding of 50MHz or 100MHz of spectrum in each of six regions is insufficient to deploy relevant services, the newspaper wrote.

Adani Enterprises spent nearly $27 million for 400MHz of spectrum in the 26MHz band.

When it applied to participate in the auction, Adani Group stated it aimed to provide private 5G services.

At the time, the Cellular Operators Association of India stated Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea estimated a potential 5G revenue loss of 40 per cent from a plan to include enterprises in the auction.

The Economic Times reported TRAI recently discussed the timing of Vodafone Idea’s 5G rollout and said it will soon require Jio and Airtel to report relevant subscribers numbers.

Author

Joseph Waring

