 ACMA issues first scam call warning - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

ACMA issues first scam call warning

22 JUN 2022

Australia’s telecoms authority issued its first warning for breaching the country’s code for curbing scam calls, with two Symbio Group subsidiaries failing to properly investigate suspected cases.

An Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigation found Symbio Networks and Symbio Wholesale were notified by another operator of 777,268 calling line identifications suspected of being linked to scam calls in November 2021, but only investigated nine.

Symbio Group also was notified in October 2021 of other alleged scam calls but only began action to trace the origins four months later.

Australia’s Reducing Scam Calls Industry Code requires communications service providers (CSPs) to identify and block scam calls, share data with other telecoms companies and trace the source.

ACMA stated explained it expects CSPs to take action when other companies provide information about scam calls, “including requesting more details if needed”.

Since the rules came into force in December 2020, operators have blocked more than half a billion scam calls, ACMA stated.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Digital platform group DIGI reviews Australian code

ACMA pushes for improved care for vulnerable users

Telstra fined for overcharging users
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association