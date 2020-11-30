ACCC seeks views on Google, Fitbit plan - Mobile World Live

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) opened a public consultation on remedies offered by Google to alleviate competitive concerns raised by a proposed acquisition of Fitbit.

In a statement, ACCC chair Rod Sims said feedback will assist in deciding “whether the behavioural remedy proposed is capable of addressing our competition concerns regarding the transaction”.

Submissions from industry and consumers on the long-term effectiveness and enforceability of Google’s suggested actions are due by 9 December.

The company pledged not to employ users’ health data for advertising purposes for ten years, to address ACCC concerns over the access Google would gain to “unique and substantial” details.

Google also committed to maintain access for third parties including health and fitness apps to data collected on wearable devices, and maintain interoperability between non-Fitbit devices and Android smartphones, again for periods spanning a decade.

All pledges would be enforceable by a court and Sims emphasised the body “has not decided whether ot not it will ultimately accept any undertaking”.

The company offered similar commitments to the European Commission to gain its clearance for the $2.1 billion acquisition: the Commission last month extended the deadline for issuing its decision into early 2021.