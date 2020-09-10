SKT lines up NFV partners - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT) signed an agreement with Samsung, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Intel to develop evolved NFV technologies for 5G networks, with the goal of simplifying and speeding deployments by standardising processes.

In a statement, the companies said they will work on NFV technologies to harness the capabilities of virtualised networks to reduce the time required to validate and integrate technologies from various vendors, and verify them within a network.

Intel will supply components including its Xeon processors and HPE will provide servers to Samsung for early development and verification purposes.

SKT plans to develop a process for 5G network virtualisation, which includes interconnecting its core network to Samsung’s services.

Kang Jong-ryeol, head of SKT’s ICT Infrastructure Centre, said: “Through this global cooperation, we will secure a solid basis for commercialisation of an evolved 5G NFV platform and provide more innovative services to our customers.”

Roh Wonil, head of product strategy for Samsung’s Networks Business, said the partnership laid the groundwork for network virtualisation and clears SKT to apply the vendor’s virtualised services on partner hardware platforms, becoming “an exemplar of transforming legacy networks to virtual”.

SKT and HPE formed a 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) alliance in July, initially targeting operators in Southeast Asia.