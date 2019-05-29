 5G launches spur questions about business cases - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360: SECURITY FOR 5G
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

5G launches spur questions about business cases

29 MAY 2019

LIVE FROM APAC 5G LEADERS’ CxO SUMMIT, SEOUL: With much of the industry focused on the coverage of new 5G networks as well as soaring data usage, some operators and regulators turned their attention to the basics – where’s the money?

Lin Kuo Feng, Chunghwa Telecom CTO, warned of unrealistic expectations for 5G technology, with many use cases needing more time to develop.

He noted that “so far there is no clear vision of 5G business models”, adding that deploying 5G networks at scale is complicated and expensive.

Harin Grewal, director of network, technology and resilience at the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, agreed, saying the business models and use cases are far from clear.

He expressed concern about the business model for enhanced mobile broadband, noting he hasn’t heard any talk about plans to charge more for 5G data plans to support operators’ increased investment.

And with data usage already soaring – LG Uplus said 5G consumption jumped threefold compared with LTE – Grewal asked, “how will they support the capex?”

Singapore, which is pushing deployment of the standalone version of 5G from the start, plans to allocate 5G spectrum in December, and realistically he doesn’t expect services to be launched until 2021.

Lin cautioned operators to “proceed with caution and partner – innovation is more important than what G you are using”. He also suggested operators communicate real data rates rather than talk about theoretical speeds, which can never be achieved.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

US export ban to cut Huawei 5G lead

Korea looks to 5G for economic leap

Data use surges on Korea 5G networks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association