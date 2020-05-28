 5G drives threefold data jump in Korea - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

5G drives threefold data jump in Korea

28 MAY 2020

South Korea’s three mobile operators enjoyed a sharp increase in traffic growth since they simultaneously launched 5G services in April 2019, as penetration of the technology in the country nears 10 per cent.

Oh Byung-ki, SVP of KT’s Investment & Management Department, said data usage on its 5G network increased by more than three-times compared with 4G LTE traffic.

Rival SK Telecom reported a similar surge, with Joseph Lee, head of the operator’s Technology Innovation Group, saying average 5G data usage per user as of end-February was two- to four-times higher. The growth was driven by big jumps in gaming, VR and media usage.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-yeop, VP of Technology Development Group at LG Uplus, said it also experienced a threefold increase in data traffic vs LTE, with monthly usage reaching 30.6GB. It also saw a 37 per cent jump in 5G ARPU over the 4G level to about $50.

LG Uplus offers 5G service in 85 cities, with 90 per cent population coverage.

The three major players signed up a combined 1.08 million 5G subscribers in Q1, taking the country’s total to 5.89 million.

Improved margins
Oh said KT recorded early signs its strategy of attracting high ARPU subscribers with data plans offering more compelling content is improving margins.

The operator saw average 5G ARPU increase 23 per cent to $26.30 year-on-year to end-March.

It currently offers 13 5G devices, with prices dropping from $1,500 at launch to below $1,000 for some models. Prices are gradually declining, which will drive continued uptake of 5G services, he said.

“We are looking at how soon we can move LTE customers to 5G, and working hard to increase the coverage, although we still don’t have full nationwide coverage.”

Over the past year it more than doubled the number of 5G base stations to 87,000.

Oh acknowledged it took three months for its engineering team to stabilise the network. He noted that since the first wave of 5G subscribers was dominated by heavy 4G users, it helped lower the elevated stress on its LTE infrastructure, as it gained spectral efficiency on the new network.

It plans to use the 28GHz band mainly for indoor coverage and in specific areas, such as localised coverage for smart factories.

Sung-ho Choi, programme manager at Korea’s Institute for Information & Communication Technology Planning & Evaluation, said 2,000 of the country’s 118,000 5G base stations are deployed indoors at subway stations, airports, department stores, etc.

The operators were speaking at 5G Focus Korea, part of a series of virtual roundtables the GSMA is organising across Asia Pacific in 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SmarTone launches 5G with 70% population coverage

Celcom prepares for 5G vendor selection

Blog: 5G drives early turnaround in Korea
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association