3 Indonesia taps Nokia for IoT boost - Mobile World Live

Hutchison 3 Indonesia contracted Nokia to supply an end-to-end IoT platform to streamline the launch of enterprise services across various vertical industries.

The operator, the fourth largest in Indonesia, will use the vendor’s managed services offering and virtualised Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) to reduce time to market for new IoT services.

In a statement, Nokia said its cloud-based IoT core network allows enterprise customers to manage connectivity and IoT devices in real time. WING offers a single worldwide connectivity management platform, enabling 3 Indonesia to cooperate with other operators using the platform to deliver IoT services for global enterprises in Indonesia.

The platform comes with pre-packaged modules designed for agriculture, asset management and logistics, which Nokia said enables the operator to address opportunities in various industries to generate new revenue streams.

Danny Buldansyah, vice president director of 3 Indonesia, said: “Indonesia has ambitions to be the economic powerhouse of Southeast Asia, and our ability to provide IoT to a broad range of key sectors means businesses across the country can compete on the global stage.”