 2degrees taps Ericsson for 5G RAN, core equipment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

2degrees taps Ericsson for 5G RAN, core equipment

14 APR 2021

New Zealand operator 2degrees outlined plans for a late entry into the country’s 5G race, selecting Swedish vendor Ericsson to supply RAN and core equipment for a launch in major cities later this year.

In a statement, 2degrees noted work on the 5G network will start immediately, with the first sites to be deployed in Auckland and Wellington.

It plans to build 700 sites in main centres across the country.

As part of the contract, Ericsson also will double the operator’s 4G capacity.

Mark Aue, 2degrees CEO, said the launch “will be well-timed”, noting “what we’re building today will be far more advanced than what any telco could deliver a year ago”.

He explained the 5G ecosystem made significant advances over the past 18 months and its network is “poised to capitalise”.

The operator said it already made progress on the deployment, replacing the core of its network in 2020 and now moving to accelerate the buildout by upgrading existing sites.

Aue said 2degrees operates nearly 1,800 sites, providing 98.5 per cent population coverage.

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, said “it’s exciting to work with a challenger brand” and operator which “is growing its market share”.

Rival Spark New Zealand began offering 5G services in September 2019, while Vodafone New Zealand introduced its service in December 2019.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

MVNOs mount South Korea 5G pricing challenge

Hong Kong readies next 5G spectrum sale

KDDI picks Samsung for 700MHz 5G move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association