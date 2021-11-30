2degrees kicks off 5G network testing

New Zealand-based 2degrees initiated tests on its 5G network in central Auckland and Wellington, with the aim to soon launch commercial service in the cities and Christchurch.

CTO Martin Sharrock stated the 5G network was active for testing and optimisation, with 2degrees gathering data on network and device performance, upload and download speeds, and latency.

Early tests demonstrated speeds of more than 1Gb/s.

The first 5G sites in Christchurch are due to be ready for testing in December.

Sharrock expects up to 100 sites to be active at launch, with expansion in 2022 planned.

The operator noted it spent a new network design combines upgraded cell sites and novel 3G, 4G and 5G RAN equipment from Ericsson with an improved core network, at a cost of NZD1 billion ($680.6 million) over the last two years.