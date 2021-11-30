 2degrees kicks off 5G network testing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

2degrees kicks off 5G network testing

30 NOV 2021

New Zealand-based 2degrees initiated tests on its 5G network in central Auckland and Wellington, with the aim to soon launch commercial service in the cities and Christchurch.

CTO Martin Sharrock stated the 5G network was active for testing and optimisation, with 2degrees gathering data on network and device performance, upload and download speeds, and latency.

Early tests demonstrated speeds of more than 1Gb/s.

The first 5G sites in Christchurch are due to be ready for testing in December.

Sharrock expects up to 100 sites to be active at launch, with expansion in 2022 planned.

The operator noted it spent a new network design combines upgraded cell sites and novel 3G, 4G and 5G RAN equipment from Ericsson with an improved core network, at a cost of NZD1 billion ($680.6 million) over the last two years.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Optus lights SA for limited trials

Singapore operators secure more 5G spectrum

China Telecom 5G gains surge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association