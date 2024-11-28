Australian politicians reportedly approved a first-of-its-kind ban on children using social media, the nation’s latest step to address concerns over the impact of the services on younger users, but one which already drew the ire of X owner Elon Musk.

Politicians are yet to iron out some kinks in their plan to prevent users aged less than 16 years-old from accessing social media sites, though ABC News and other outlets reported these would be addressed in subsequent parliamentary meetings.

The legislation is expected to come into force in around 12-months, with the onus placed on the social media companies to implement the block.

This responsibility is not unexpected given politicians had quizzed social media companies on how they verify the age of users and implement existing restrictions, typically on those aged less than 13-years old.

However, Bloomberg noted the means with which social media giants including Meta Platforms, TikTok and Snapchat might implement the Australian rules are one sticking point in what it deemed the world’s first such legislation involving the services.

What is certain is that fines of up to AUD50 million ($32.5 million) could be levied on companies which fail to enact the block.

Reaction

Bloomberg reported Meta Platforms stated the legislation is not entirely grounded in reality when it comes to the means of verifying users’ age.

The news outlet added Elon Musk slated the decision, accusing the Australian government of attempting to control access to the internet.

Concerns over the impact of social media services on younger users are widespread, but ABC News reported there are equal worries the ban could leave children isolated and cut off from the validation of like-minded online communities.

But one politician told the news outlet the ban was necessary because social media companies had failed to voluntarily implement protections.