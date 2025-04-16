Malaysia operator U Mobile confirmed Huawei and ZTE as its equipment suppliers for the country’s second 5G wholesale network, which will deliver network slicing supported by 5G-Advanced from the start.

U Mobile CTO Woon Ooi Yuen explained it started the selection process in 2024, with invitations to tender sent to network equipment and software companies from all regions.

“Ultimately, only two Chinese companies responded.”

The operator targets 80 per cent population coverage in 12 months and 90 per cent reach within two years. The company added it plans to increase the number of indoor sites to boost in-building 5G coverage, which is currently limited.

In January, chair Tan Sri Vincent Tan identified Huawei and ZTE as its major 5G equipment suppliers.

Last week, the operator named EdgePoint Infrastructure as preferred infrastructure partner for its nationwide in-building 5G coverage.

U Mobile was awarded the controversial contract to deploy a second wholesale 5G network by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission in November 2024.

In January, it lined up financing from CIMB Bank to support the deployment.