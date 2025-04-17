Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) recorded growth in profit and sales in the opening quarter, with weaker smartphone demand offset by continued rises in AI-related orders.

Analysts suggested the contract chipmaker benefitted from customers advancing orders ahead of an anticipated hike in tariffs on smartphones, PCs and other electronic products, as well as expected levies on chips.

Net profit grew 60.3 per cent year-on-year to TWD361.6 billion ($11.1 billion), with revenue rising 41.6 per cent to TWD839.3 billion.

Chips for smartphones accounted for 28 per cent of total sales, down from 38 per cent in Q1 2024, while high performance computing chips accounted for 59 per cent compared with 46 per cent.

North America was its largest market, generating 77 per cent of net revenue compared with 69 per cent in Q1 2024.

Asia Pacific, China and Japan accounted for 9 per cent, 7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

By technology, its advanced 3nm process contributed 22 per cent of total wafer revenue compared with 9 per cent, and 5nm and 7nm accounted for 36 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Capex rose 82.5 per cent to TWD330.1 billion.

US-based Nvidia and Apple are major customers.