South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix developed low-power vacuum pumps, deploying the more efficient systems to some existing fabrication plants and detailing plans to apply to two new plants to advance broader net zero targets.

Vacuum pumps account for around 15 per cent of total power usage at a fabrication plant, SK Hynix stated.

The company explained pumps have a major role in determining the quality and yield of semiconductors by creating high-vacuum environments and eliminating impurities.

In the initial evaluation phase at its existing M14 plant, the new pumps used 39.7 per cent less power than previous models.

The company’s M15X site and the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster, which are under construction, will be fitted with the new pumps.

Yoo Jinsik, team leader of component standardisation, stated the change is expected to lower carbon emissions and contribute to savings in investments, repairs and operating costs.

The chipmaker noted the upgraded pumps were applied to processes which were thoroughly evaluated including etching, with plans to expand adoption to additional processes. The development team found reducing the pump capacity from 30,000 litres to 20,000 litres in the etching process did not significantly impact chip quality or yield.

The project is one of many by the company’s carbon management committee, which is spearheading efforts to reduce carbon emissions and reach net zero by 2050.