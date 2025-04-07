LG Uplus signed as a key technology partner for a South Korean university seeking a place on a government funding programme, with the operator targeting digital and AI innovations.

Baekseok University stands to gain an exclusive data-based AI platform, relevant infrastructure and services. Operator LG Uplus is set to provide necessary technologies spanning data centres and communications networks.

LG Uplus stated it would deliver high-performance GPUs and machine learning-based automation technology to create an “AI model operation environment”.

The operator explained the AI platform would connect with the EXAONE ultra-large language model developed by the LG AI Research Institute, along with its own lightweight models.

LG Uplus will work directly with Baekseok University on an AI Work Agent capable of running academic management, planning and running events, and other administrative tasks.

Kwon Yong-hyun, executive director of LG Uplus’ corporate division, said the collaboration with Baekseok University is significant because it is the operator’s first “attempt to apply the AI technology it has accumulated to the field of education”.

The executive added the tie-up advances an LG Uplus goal of enabling “digital innovation in local universities”.