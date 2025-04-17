Fujitsu unveiled plans to team with Supermicro and Nidec to reduce the power consumption of liquid-cooling systems to improve data centre energy efficiency by up to 40 per cent compared with traditional air-cooling methods.

In a joint statement, Fujitsu explained its software would be used to centralise management of liquid-cooled servers and equipment, reducing data centre management workloads.

Supermicro will provide high-density AI servers optimised for liquid cooling, while Nidec will contribute highly-efficient cooling systems which use coolant distribution units to manage the delivery and return of coolant to IT racks to ensure precise thermal management.

Nidec will also provide proprietary pump technology.

Fujitsu stated liquid cooling “eliminates the need for air cooling fans, significantly reducing server power consumption and improving the server environment” by lowering noise and operating temperatures.

It plans to test the effectiveness of the offering at its Tatebayashi data centre and deploy the cooling technology at data centres in Japan early in 2026.