A deal between private equity company I Squared and DigitalBridge over the sale of the latter’s towers in Southeast Asia was held up by an impasse over the valuation of the assets, Bloomberg reported.

The news agency suggested DigitalBridge is looking at various options, including still working out an agreement with I Squared.

In February, Bloomberg reported I Squared was looking to buy DigitalBridge’s EdgePoint Infrastructure unit’s towers in the Philippines and Malaysia, valued at as much as $2 billion.

Including its towers in Indonesia valued at about $1 billion, DigitalBridge valued its assets in the region at about $4 billion.

Global investors have a growing interest in digital infrastructure and are lining up strategic moves to acquire towers and data centres.

Axiata Group is reportedly exploring the sale of part of its stake in tower unit edotco.

But increased geopolitical uncertainty driven in large part by rising trade friction is weighing on global markets and business transactions.

EdgePoint Infrastructure owns and operates about 10,000 towers in Indonesia, 2,800 in the Philippines and more than 1,500 in Malaysia. It plans to add 5,000 sites in the region over the next two-to-three-years.

The company also counts the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and International Finance Corp as backers.