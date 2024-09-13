Brookfield Asset Management’s tower unit in India finalised a purchase of American Tower-owned ATC India for INR210 billion ($2.5 billion), creating the largest tower company in the country.

Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT), a unit controlling the investment company’s tower assets in India, takes ownership of about 76,000 towers, increasing the number of sites managed to about 257,000, putting it ahead of Indus Tower with 226,000.

The acquisition has an enterprise value of INR181.5 billion.

In addition to Brookfield Asset Management, DIT is backed by British Columbia Investment Management and GIC.

American Tower stated in a filing the total cash proceeds include about $320 million from the monetisation of optionally converted debentures issued by Vodafone Idea and payments on ATC India receivables, net of withholding tax, and $2.2 billion of final proceeds at closing.

The deal agreed in January was approved by the Competition Commission of India in August.