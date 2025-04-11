Authorities in China’s capital Beijing targeted what they describe as comprehensive 5G integration across industries and 100 per cent penetration of the technology in the consumer segment by the end of 2027.

China’s official state news agency Xinhua detailed the specifics of the plan, which comprise an attempt to create a national benchmark for adoption of the latest mobile network technology.

The targets come from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology and the Beijing Communications Administration and require over 75 per cent of total cellular traffic carried over 5G networks by the same target date.

In the enterprise segment, a level of 45 per cent adoption by industrial players above a size defined by authorities has been set.

Among applications expected to be delivered over 5G are those coming under the “industrial internet” umbrella, humanoid robotics, smart power grids and low altitude systems, automated driving, digital education and healthcare.

In the latter case, authorities expect mobile technology to support 400 smart hospitals.

The news agency reported Beijing will “foster an ecosystem and expand new scenarios for 5G-powered smart robots, mobile terminals and cloud-based equipment” this includes supporting elements like extended reality architecture and “glasses-free 3D technology”.

China’s operators have been making continued progress in rolling out the technology in the years since launch, though the Beijing authorities noted its plan will involve further upgrades with 70 5G and 5G-Advanced base stations needed per 10,000 residents.