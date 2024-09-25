The GSMA’s M360 APAC conference returns to Seoul with pundits sharing insight on the trends shaping the region’s mobile ecosystem, from new opportunities in the AI era to policies for equitable and sustainable digital connectivity.

Senior executives from across Asia Pacific are expected to focus on how AI and enabling technologies like 5G and IoT are reshaping businesses and societies, with a particular emphasis on advancing digital nations.

The two-day event takes place at the Westin Josun Seoul Hotel on 1 and 2 October, with local telecoms operator KT returning as host sponsor. Other organisations supporting the event include Huawei, Bango, Comarch, Kingfisher, Nokia and Ookla.

As an early adopter of 5G services back in 2019, South Korea has demonstrated the transformative power of digital connectivity, which GSMA highlights as a foundation of economic growth and social development. The country’s 5G penetration rate of 51.5 per cent is one of the highest in the world, slightly ahead of China, GSMA Intelligence data shows.

Day 1 keynotes feature KT CEO Kim Young Shub and Samsung Networks president and GM Kim Woo June from South Korea, as well as CelcomDigi CEO Idaho Nawawi, Telstra CEO Vicki Brady and Reliance Jio president Mathew Oommen.

Kim from Samsung Networks told Mobile World Live ahead of the event he will deliver insight on the future network architecture, which will be more AI driven. “AI can bloom on a software-centric mobile network platform.”

M360 APAC also welcomes speakers from China Telecom, Meta, the Ministry of Communications of Malaysia, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telkom Malaysia and NTT Docomo.

Diverse dialogue

GSMA head of APAC Julian Gorman noted the conference is occurring at an inflection point for the APAC mobile industry, “offering a unique platform to explore the dynamic contrasts in leadership, priorities and technological advancements.”

Gorman said discussions will be centred around mobile technology, 5G use cases, AI, the digital economy and policies across the region, from advanced markets like South Korea to the rising global digital powerhouses of low- to middle-income countries, such as Indonesia and India.

“The conference is essential for understanding how these diverse markets are shaping the future of the mobile industry and driving innovation on a global scale.”

Day 2 keynotes shift the conversation to business frontiers, exploring strategies for innovation and growth. Speakers include executives from Veon, SAP Asia Pacific, Kingfisher, GSM Systems and Sendbird.

The GSMA Asia-Pacific Policy Leaders Forum, drawing policymakers, regulators and industry leaders, will provide a collaborative space to address critical challenges and outline new opportunities in building sustainable, secure and innovative digital nations.

The Connected Industries area returns, bringing together thought leaders to discuss connectivity through a series of summits focusing on smart mobility, healthcare and manufacturing. The sessions will cover timely topics such as industry 4.0, connected vehicles, generative AI and urban air mobility.

A dedicated security summit will also take a deeper look into cybersecurity issues, while a one-day seminar will explore the transformative potential of AI to accelerate digital transformation for mobile network operators.

M360 APAC also will host the Digital Nations Awards 2024, recognising organisations which have championed excellence in areas of sustainability, digital inclusion and innovation; and the Women Digital Leadership Awards, which celebrates female tech leaders who are fostering online digital trust for women and girls.