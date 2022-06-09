Samsung beefs pay app

Samsung Electronics announced plans to integrate the features of its biometric authentication service Samsung Pass into its payments app, with the update set to debut in home market South Korea.

Samsung Pay, the South-Korean tech giant’s in-house payment system, initially supported only credit, debit, and membership card storage.

The update will enable users to access Digital Keys for home and car smart locks compatible with SmartThings, Samsung’s home automation app. Users will also be able to share their digital keys with others.

Other features of the updated app include storage of coupons, movie tickets and boarding passes, with partner vendors including Megabox and Korean Air. The upgraded Samsung Pay will also allow users to view their digital assets, supporting certain crypto exchanges.

The update, which will automatically transfer users’ cards, digital passes, and smart locks from Samsung Pass to Pay, is available for all Samsung Pay-supported products with Android 9 software or higher.

It will be rolled out to other regions in the future.